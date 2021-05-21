22-year-old dies in Orangeburg County crash

A 22-year-old Kissimmee, Florida man died at the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 95 near Santee, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Juan Carlos Meneses, of Vera Cruz Avenue, died as a result of blunt force trauma he sustained in the collision.

Meneses was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram.

The collision occurred at 7:38 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 94, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

Meneses’ truck was headed south when it went into the median, striking the guardrail, overturning several times and ejecting the driver. No other occupants were in the truck.

Meneses was not wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Fatal collisions have claimed 15 lives in Orangeburg County so far this year.

During the same time period last year, seven people lost their lives due to fatal collisions in the county.

Four people have lost their lives in collisions in Calhoun County this year. There weren’t any fatalities during the same time last year.