2 women shot, another robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg incidents

In the second shooting incident, an Orangeburg woman was shot once in both of her legs as she walked to a friend’s house from a relative’s house on Coleman Avenue.

She said it appeared that a truck approached her and that someone inside of it began to open fire.

She immediately laid down, according to the report, and then felt burning sensations in both of her legs.

She got up and ran to her friend’s house, she told deputies.

+2 WATCH NOW: Blaze destroys home in Orangeburg area; Red Cross helps several local families after fires Fire destroyed a home and vehicle on Wednesday just outside of the city limits of Orangeburg. The blaze also damaged a power pole and a neighb…

She said someone in the truck continued shooting at her while she ran.

Her friend discovered her in the yard and then drove her to RMC for treatment.

In the armed robbery incident, a Williston woman said she rode with an Orangeburg man who had some vehicles for sale.

She said they drove around Bamberg trying to find a Western Union but weren’t successful so they came to Orangeburg just before 4 p.m.

She claims that while they were on Cannon Bridge Road, the man asked her for gas money.

She told the man that she didn’t have any extra money to spend on gas because all the money she had was to put toward buying a vehicle, the report said.