2 shot, manhunt follows; After 4-hour search, suspect found in wooded area
Manhunt

Two people were shot Monday morning on Whitford Stage Road in Orangeburg. Several agencies responded to help find the shooting suspect.

 MARTHA ROSE BROWN, T&D

An Orangeburg man suspected of shooting two people was taken into custody Monday after a four-hour manhunt. The gunshot victims are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Jamal Jabbar Brown, 29, of 390 Threson Street, Orangeburg, has pending warrants in the case, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A person contacted authorities around 8:15 a.m. about an incident on Whitford Stage Road, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.

The caller reported that someone was making threats with a gun.

As deputies arrived, someone fired shots from within the residence, which prompted a larger law enforcement response, Walker said.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene to help search for Brown.

Walker said officers found Brown hiding in a wooded area just north of the scene.

Brown was armed with a handgun, Walker said.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said on Monday, “SLED agents assisted local law enforcement in locating a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident earlier today. SLED’s aviation unit has been part of that support.

“SLED will continue to provide support as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident.”

Other agencies that responded to the scene include the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Orangeburg County EMS, Orangeburg County Fire District and emergency services.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.

Brown has a previous conviction for unlawful carrying of a pistol.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2019.

Circuit Judge Deandrea G. Benjamin sentenced Brown to one year in prison, with credit for time served.

Jamal Brown

Brown

 OCSO

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

