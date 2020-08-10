2 shot, manhunt follows; After 4-hour search, suspect found in wooded area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man suspected of shooting two people was taken into custody Monday after a four-hour manhunt. The gunshot victims are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Jamal Jabbar Brown, 29, of 390 Threson Street, Orangeburg, has pending warrants in the case, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A person contacted authorities around 8:15 a.m. about an incident on Whitford Stage Road, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.

The caller reported that someone was making threats with a gun.

As deputies arrived, someone fired shots from within the residence, which prompted a larger law enforcement response, Walker said.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene to help search for Brown.

Walker said officers found Brown hiding in a wooded area just north of the scene.

Brown was armed with a handgun, Walker said.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said on Monday, “SLED agents assisted local law enforcement in locating a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting incident earlier today. SLED’s aviation unit has been part of that support.