2 pounds of marijuana, oatmeal arrive in Orangeburg mail

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

Two pounds of marijuana were seized by law enforcement Thursday at the Orangeburg post office on Middleton Street, according to an ODPS incident report.

The post office received the package Wednesday afternoon and delivered it to a local address, according to a heavily redacted report. The package was shipped from California in an Amazon box.

A person opened the package and discovered it contained a clear plastic bag with the marijuana and a box of McCann's steel cut Irish oatmeal.

The person returned the package to the post office, saying it was not wanted and not ordered. The post office turned it over to police.

The marijuana will be destroyed by law enforcement, according to the report.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg woman claims a man pointed a gun at her head on Thursday because she owes him money for food, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The Coburg Lane woman said the man arrived at her residence shortly before 4 p.m.

He was irate and allegedly pointed a gun at her and her mother, according to the report.

The woman said she asked him to leave, but he said “You owe me money, too.”

He allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and threatened to shoot her, according to the report.

The woman said she and another person owe the man $40 for food.

The woman claims the man fired several shots into the air as he left her yard. Officers did not find spent casings at the scene.

In a separate incident report, a Norway woman returned to her Saint John's Avenue residence on Thursday to find a man in her home.

The man was on all fours behind her couch, she said.

When the woman asked who was in her house, she noticed the man had a hand under a cover, simulating he had a gun.

The man asked the woman to leave, according to the report.

The woman left and called law enforcement. She then saw the man leave her home, the report said.

The woman said she recognized the man as a homeless person in the community, according to the report.

The incident will be investigated by the Norway Police Department since it happened within the city's limits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.