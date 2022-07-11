2 men take car from woman at gunpoint

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A woman was robbed of a vehicle at gunpoint over the weekend.

The incident happened at Pizza Hut, located at 941 Chestnut St, around 12:09 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was inside a family member’s parked silver Kia Optima outside of the restaurant waiting for it to close when the incident occurred.

She said two unknown masked men – one on each side – approached the Optima.

She said the man who was on the driver’s side tapped on the window with a firearm and told her to get out of the Optima.

When she did, the men got into the Optima and drove away.

No one was physically hurt during the ordeal.

Investigators are reviewing the business’s surveillance video, which recorded the incident.

The value of the Optima is $18,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Maryland man reported that someone stole his enclosed utility trailer from the side of the highway on Friday morning.

He’d left the 2010 enclosed 8-foot-by-16-foot trailer on the side of Five Chop Road, near Interstate 95, after one of the trailer’s tires went flat on Thursday.

He didn’t have a spare tire but returned on Friday morning to get the trailer only to discover it was no longer there.

The trailer contained furniture and clothes.

The value of the trailer and its contents is $4,000.

In other reports:

Someone stole a 2006 black Buick Rendezvous that was parked at a Willie Road residence in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on July 8, but occurred on June 19. The value of the stolen Buick is $5,000.

A 2006 tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stolen from Superior Kia, located at 875 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on July 8, but occurred on July 1. The value of the stolen Silverado is $9,500.

Someone stole a 2017 TrailMaster 300S UTV from an Oxford Drive residence in Orangeburg on Sunday. The TrailMaster is valued at $1,000.