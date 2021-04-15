2 injured in separate shootings in Orangeburg; home damaged by bullets in third incident

Two people were injured in two separate shooting incidents in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

Also, a hail of bullets went through a home where a 2-year-old slept early Wednesday, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports.

The first shooting incident involved a man who was dropped off at the Regional Medical Center with a bullet wound on his left leg, just above his knee.

The man said he was standing in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. when he heard a “loud pop and he realized he was shot,” an incident report states.

The man told officers he doesn’t know who shot him and didn’t see anyone near him when it happened. He wasn’t exactly sure where the shooting happened, although he says he was in a parking lot at the time.

A portion of the incident report was redacted.

At 9:30 a.m., someone shot a 17-year-old male who was sleeping at a Murray Road residence, a report states.

He called a friend to take him to RMC for treatment.

The report states the residence sits off the roadway.

