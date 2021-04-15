2 injured in separate shootings in Orangeburg; home damaged by bullets in third incident

Two people were injured in two separate shooting incidents in Orangeburg on Tuesday.
Also, a hail of bullets went through a home where a 2-year-old slept early Wednesday, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident reports.
The first shooting incident involved a man who was dropped off at the Regional Medical Center with a bullet wound on his left leg, just above his knee.
The man said he was standing in a parking lot around 1:30 a.m. when he heard a “loud pop and he realized he was shot,” an incident report states.
The man told officers he doesn’t know who shot him and didn’t see anyone near him when it happened. He wasn’t exactly sure where the shooting happened, although he says he was in a parking lot at the time.
A portion of the incident report was redacted.
At 9:30 a.m., someone shot a 17-year-old male who was sleeping at a Murray Road residence, a report states.
He called a friend to take him to RMC for treatment.
The report states the residence sits off the roadway.
Officers noticed a window that had been shot 12 times, a bullet hole in a side window along with a black Glock magazine and several shell casings on the ground in front of the home, the report states.
Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, residents of a Clarendon Street home reported that someone opened fire outside while they were sleeping.
Officers discovered 20 shell casings in the roadway in front of the home, the report states.
Three windows of the home had bullet damage. Inside of the house, bullets damaged several walls and a door.
Two people who had been sleeping in the front bedroom told officers they awoke to the sound of gunfire and then went to wake up others in the home.
The youngest in the home was a 2-year-old boy.
No one was injured.
Portions of the incident report were redacted.
The shootings remain under investigation.
