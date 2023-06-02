A fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, May 27 also resulted in two people being injured.

Janice Brooks, 59, of Braelin Court, Gaston, died of massive blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The crash took place at 8:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321, several miles north of Orangeburg.

Brooks was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 that went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Initially, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt reported that the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

On Friday he said there were two other occupants who sustained injuries. Their conditions aren’t immediately available.

The injured occupants include a 40-year-old woman who was a front seat passenger and a child who was strapped in a car seat behind the woman.

Bolt said the two passengers were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.