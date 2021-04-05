2 injured during multiple Orangeburg County shootings

He was washing clothes when he heard the keypad to the entry sound and the door unlocking, the report states.

He said two males entered, one carried an AR-15 and another carried a handgun.

He told deputies that he was familiar with the males but didn’t know them.

He claimed that the male with the AR-15 asked, “Where’s your friend?”

The man replied he didn’t know what he was talking about.

Then the gunmen allegedly asked him, “Where’s it at?”

The man told them again he didn’t know what they were talking about.

He said that’s when the male with the AR-15 fired twice, with one bullet striking him.

He said the gunmen fled and he managed to drive himself to the hospital.

Surveillance cameras there likely captured some of the ordeal, the report states.

In a third shooting over the weekend, no one was injured, but bullets damaged a home and a vehicle.

On Monday just after 5 a.m., a Settler Street man in Bowman woke up to the sound of glass breaking and several gunshots.