2 drown in Lake Marion after being thrown from pontoon

A man and a woman died in Lake Marion on July 4 after they were thrown from a pontoon boat around 9 p.m. in the Elloree area of Calhoun County.
Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said Tavares Brown, 23, of Mt. Olive Church Road, Nichols, and Tyisheena Long, 22, of King Crest Drive, Loris, both died due to drowning.
Porth said local fire department personnel recovered Long’s body that night and a S.C. Department of Natural Resources dive team recovered Brown’s body Sunday morning.
SCDNR spokesman Capt. Robert McCullough said 12 people were aboard the pontoon and four of them were thrown overboard as the pontoon approached Poplar Creek back to a dock on Nance Drive.
McCullough said two of the four were able to make it to safety.
He said as the pontoon headed to Poplar Creek, somehow the bow of it dipped, which dumped four crew members overboard.
He said the exact cause remains under investigation by SCDNR.
“I don’t know if it caught a wave, but it threw some people off,” he said.
In addition to the coroner’s office and SCDNR, other agencies responding to the scene included a marine unit of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments.
