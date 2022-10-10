2 die in separate Orangeburg collisions; victim ID’d in Saturday accident

Two people died in two separate crashes that occurred on Monday in Orangeburg County.

The driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata died at the scene of a crash on Interstate 26 east at 12:10 p.m., according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The one-vehicle collision occurred near mile marker 166, about three miles west of Bowman.

The Sonata ran off the road to the right and overturned, Tidwell said.

The driver was the only occupant in the car.

Earlier on Monday, about three miles north of Norway, one person died and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash, Tidwell said.

The collision occurred at 7:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Hutto Road.

Each of the vehicles had two occupants. The vehicles include: a 2007 box truck, a 2020 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Lincoln SUV.

The Lincoln and Nissan were traveling north on U.S 321 and the box truck was southbound.

“Both the box truck and SUV collided. After that, the box truck struck the Altima head-on,” Tidwell said.

The driver of the Altima died and the passenger was injured.

The SUV’s driver and the passenger were injured, but the occupants of the box truck weren’t injured.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured people to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The names of Monday’s crash victims have not yet been released due to next-of-kin not yet being notified, Fogle said in the early afternoon.

The victim of a collision that occurred early Saturday has been identified as 42-year-old Lavardis Brigmon, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Brigmon died of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, Fogle said.

The crash occurred at 2:27 a.m. as a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on U.S. Highway 601, about four miles north of Orangeburg, Tidwell said.

The Grand Marquis ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and returned to the road. The Grand Marquis then went off the road to the left, went airborne and struck a utility pole.

Brigmon died at the scene.

Six people have died in highway collisions across Orangeburg County this month.

So far this year, 38 people have died on the county’s highways. The same number died during the same period last year.

A highway crash in Bamberg County claimed the life of one person this year. Two people died in collisions in Bamberg County during the same time period last year.

In Calhoun County, highway collisions have claimed three lives this year, compared to six during the same time last year.

Across the state, 812 people have died in collisions on South Carolina’s highways this year.