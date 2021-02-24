2 charged in Vance homicide

Two men are each facing a murder charge in the death of a Summerville man who died last month after a shooting in Vance.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Malik Shaquan Hedin, 24, of 1636 Larry St., North Charleston, and Theodore Lawrence Nelson, 28, of 226 White St., Moncks Corner, on Wednesday.
Warrants say their arrests come after an extensive investigation.
Sean McCants, 32, of Summerville, died on Jan. 21, just five days after he was shot on Jan. 16 at 332 Mill Creek Road in Vance.
Warrants accuse Hedin and Nelson of shooting McCants.
McCants succumbed to his injuries will being hospitalized, warrants state.
If convicted of murder, Nelson and Hedin face up to life in prison.
