2 charged in Vance homicide

Two men are each facing a murder charge in the death of a Summerville man who died last month after a shooting in Vance.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Malik Shaquan Hedin, 24, of 1636 Larry St., North Charleston, and Theodore Lawrence Nelson, 28, of 226 White St., Moncks Corner, on Wednesday.

Warrants say their arrests come after an extensive investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sean McCants, 32, of Summerville, died on Jan. 21, just five days after he was shot on Jan. 16 at 332 Mill Creek Road in Vance.

Warrants accuse Hedin and Nelson of shooting McCants.

McCants succumbed to his injuries will being hospitalized, warrants state.

If convicted of murder, Nelson and Hedin face up to life in prison.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.