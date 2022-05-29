2 charged in shooting death of 6-year-old; third person sought

Two teens are in custody in the shooting death of 6-year-old Winston O’Conner Hunter, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced during a press conference held on Sunday.

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia was taken into custody on Friday. He is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on the charge of murder and other charges.

Authorities in New York took a 17-year-old into custody. He will be charged as an adult with murder, Ravenell said.

Investigators are also seeking Michael Lloyd, 20, a Hispanic white male, on a charge of murder.

Ravenell alleges Anderson, Lloyd and the not-yet-named 17-year-old were in a vehicle together when shots were fired from three separate firearms into Hunter’s residence.

Ravenell said there is no connection between Hunter’s family and those charged in his death.

Authorities have recovered two of the three weapons.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

