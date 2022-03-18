2 charged in fatal shooting in Orangeburg; authorities seek third suspect

Two convicted felons are accused of killing 47-year-old John Henry Butler on March 6, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.

Christopher Terell Gilyard, 40, of Bamberg and Terri Lynn Maynard, 50, of Orangeburg are each facing one count of murder

Police believe a third suspect was involved, but that person has not yet been identified.

Gilyard is also facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers took Gilyard and Maynard into custody on Thursday.

Someone shot and killed Butler at his 2030 Russell Street home around 5:30 p.m. on March 6.

Warrants claim that Gilyard, Maynard and a third person arrived at the home in a minivan.

Maynard allegedly sat in the front passenger seat of the minivan, acting as a lookout and relaying information between the others.

The unknown suspect entered the home through the front screen door and pointed a handgun at Butler, demanding Butler give up his belongings.

Butler attempted to push the suspect out of the house, but the suspect shot Butler, warrants say. The suspect then retreated to the minivan.

After Butler was shot, Gilyard allegedly went into the bedroom and pointed a rifle at Butler’s girlfriend and ordered her to get into the closet.

Gilyard allegedly removed items from Butler’s person on his way out of the house.

When Butler’s girlfriend exited the bedroom, she found him unresponsive on the floor just inside of the front door.

The home’s video surveillance cameras recorded the incident, warrants and an incident report state.

Gilyard’s prior convictions include one count of first-degree assault and battery and numerous counts of resisting arrest, defrauding the lottery and second-degree burglary.

Maynard has multiple forgery convictions.

In 2014, she pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery. She was originally charged with attempted murder.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her to 10 years in prison, suspended to three years in prison and three years of probation.

In November 2019, Maynard pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of armed robbery. She was originally charged with armed robbery.

She was also charged with murder in October 2017, but that charge was dismissed at her preliminary hearing.

If convicted, Gilyard and Maynard face up to life in prison.

They remain at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

A circuit judge may consider setting their bonds at a later date.

Anyone with information in the shooting death is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

