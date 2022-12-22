2 carjacking suspects named by Orangeburg DPS

Two suspects facing multiple carjacking charges in Orangeburg have been named by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

On Thursday, the agency released copies of warrants for Nasir Raekwon Alvin Washington of Broad Street, Orangeburg, and Dwayne Deeandre Smalls, of an Old State Road apartment, Holly Hill. Both men are 18.

The warrants were released the day after ODPS Director Charles Austin Sr. announced that five people had been taken into custody for a number of carjacking incidents in Orangeburg during recent months.

Smalls is facing a total of three counts of carjacking without great bodily injury, two counts each of criminal conspiracy and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and carjacking with great bodily injury.

Washington faces two counts each of criminal conspiracy and carjacking without great bodily injury.

Smalls and Washington are charged together in two incidents: one on Aug. 1 and the other on Nov. 17.

On Aug. 1, warrants accuse Smalls and Washington, along with three other unnamed co-defendants, of taking a man’s occupied 2015 silver Kia Optima in the Edisto Memorial Gardens upper parking lot on Seaboard Street.

The occupant of the Optima told officers that three males wearing masks approached him while one of them pulled out a handgun and pointed it to his head.

They allegedly ordered the man to get out of his car and then took off in his car.

Warrants also accuse the pair, and three unnamed co-defendants, of taking a 2021 Toyota Camry after they allegedly held a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Original House of Pizza, located on John C. Calhoun Drive.

Smalls is facing charges in two other incidents: one on Nov. 18 and the other on Nov. 23.

Warrants accuse Smalls with carjacking with great bodily injury and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a Nov. 18 incident in the parking lot of the Orangeburg Mall.

In that incident, a 62-year-old man was shot as a gunman demanded his car.

The man attempted to get away from the gunman and pressed his foot against the accelerator.

As a result, he collided with a parked semi-truck, crashing into the fuel tank and cab.

He’s since recovered from his physical injuries, according to officials.

Smalls is also charged in a Nov. 23 incident where he and an unnamed co-defendant allegedly attempted to take a woman’s car at gunpoint while she was parked at the Barber Tech Academy, located on Russell Street.

Smalls, Washington and Jacquail Mack, 17, of Bowman, are also each facing one count of carjacking and criminal conspiracy.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office pursued those charges.

The incident took place on Oct. 22 in the Walmart parking lot, located on North Road. The car owner was pulled from her car before the suspects allegedly took off in it.

Mack, Smalls and Washington have also been charged in the Nov. 28 shooting death of 18-year-old Ricke Irick, who was killed outside of his Estate Court home.

Austin and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the investigations are continuing.

If convicted, the men face life in prison on their murder charges.