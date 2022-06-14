18-year-old shot, killed in Orangeburg; Sheriff’s Office seeks info in death

An 18-year-old was shot and killed during an altercation around 12:32 a.m. Monday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies found De’Jon Aaron Rowe, of Murray Road, unresponsive and lying on the grass at Roosevelt Gardens apartments on Judicial Circle in Orangeburg, the report states.

He had a gunshot wound to the chest, the report noted.

Bullets also damaged two cars parked nearby.

Deputies collected several spent rounds of ammunition, but no weapon was located, the report states.

A woman living in a nearby unit told deputies that she heard gunshots and moved to the rear area of her apartment until the shooting stopped.

She then went outside and saw an unresponsive man lying on the grass.

She also noticed that multiple bullets struck her Nissan Altima, damaging its rear windshield, trunk, passenger rear siding, passenger side door and tire.

The sound of gunfire woke up a nearby male resident.

After the shooting ended, he looked outside through a window and saw the unresponsive man on the grass.

The resident noticed that a bullet damaged the windshield of his Toyota Camry.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information about this shooting to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.