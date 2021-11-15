18-year-old accused of two murders; Orangeburg man one of four suspects

An 18-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged in the Sept. 12 shooting that left two women dead and another injured.
Deron Angel Rivera Brundage, of a Seaside Drive apartment, is charged with two counts each of murder and attempted murder. He was taken into custody in Atlanta.
“Our investigators, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, developed information this suspect had fled to the Atlanta area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“He was located and brought to Orangeburg back last week to face charges related to his part in this absolutely senseless act,” Ravenell said.
Brundage is the fourth suspect to face charges in the shooting that killed Candice Brown, 35, and Jessica Johnson, 39, both of Orangeburg.
Another woman sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to her arm. A fourth woman wasn’t physically injured.
The shooting occurred as the four women were leaving a Coleman Avenue party in a Honda, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office report.
Witnesses reported seeing an SUV cut off the Honda.
Two people exited the SUV and opened fire.
Trevon Tyriek Dixon, 19, of Louise Drive; Dimonte Jashon Fields, 19, of Ellis Avenue; and Jamore Makel Ellison, 18, of 1753 B Street, were previously arrested. Each of the suspects is facing two counts each of murder and attempted murder.
Warrants accuse Ellison, Dixon and Brundage of shooting firearms into the Honda. Fields is accused of driving his co-defendants.
Fields is also accused of being armed during the incident.
Fields’ warrant accuses him of driving, “multiple co-defendants to search for a vehicle they believed was occupied by a rival subject.”
Fields allegedly followed the Honda and then pulled out in front of it.
Once shooters opened fire multiple times into the Honda, Fields allegedly drove them from the scene, according to warrants.
All four suspects remain in custody. A circuit court judge may consider setting bonds on them at a later date.
Inv. John Stuke is leading the probe.
If convicted, the four men face up to life in prison.
