18-year-old accused of two murders; Orangeburg man one of four suspects

An 18-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged in the Sept. 12 shooting that left two women dead and another injured.

Deron Angel Rivera Brundage, of a Seaside Drive apartment, is charged with two counts each of murder and attempted murder. He was taken into custody in Atlanta.

“Our investigators, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, developed information this suspect had fled to the Atlanta area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“He was located and brought to Orangeburg back last week to face charges related to his part in this absolutely senseless act,” Ravenell said.

Brundage is the fourth suspect to face charges in the shooting that killed Candice Brown, 35, and Jessica Johnson, 39, both of Orangeburg.

Another woman sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to her arm. A fourth woman wasn’t physically injured.

The shooting occurred as the four women were leaving a Coleman Avenue party in a Honda, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office report.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV cut off the Honda.

Two people exited the SUV and opened fire.