17-year-old shot while riding in car in Orangeburg

A 17-year-old male was shot as he was riding in a car on Sunday afternoon, according to a heavily redacted Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

He is being treated for a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

The shooting took place on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard at Murray Road around 1:30 p.m.

The male told officers that he was riding in the front passenger seat of a Nissan Altima when someone in a southbound, silver-colored vehicle opened fire.

The silver-colored vehicle fled the scene.

The driver of the Altima then took the injured male to the Banashee Mobile Home Park, the report said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured male to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers found four bullet holes on the front windshield of the Altima and one bullet hole each on the hood, left front driver’s side door and left front passenger’s door.

The injured male’s brother was the driver of the Altima, the report states. Police claim the brother didn’t want to speak with them and didn’t want any medical attention.