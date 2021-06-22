17-year-old shot twice in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 17-year-old Irmo male is undergoing treatment for two gunshot wounds he received in Orangeburg just before 3 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident occurred in the yard of an unoccupied home on Perwalt Court.

A neighbor called 911 after he heard two gunshots ring out and a vehicle speed away.

When he looked out his door, he saw the teen in the nearby yard screaming for help and saying someone shot him.

The neighbor told deputies that he’d not seen any people or vehicles at the residence since the last family moved out of it about three weeks before.

The teen didn’t tell deputies why he was at the home.

He told them that he and four males arrived there in his grandfather’s dark blue Dodge Charger.

He said someone in the group shot him twice and the four males fled in the Charger in an unknown direction.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the teen to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

