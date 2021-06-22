17-year-old shot twice in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 17-year-old Irmo male is undergoing treatment for two gunshot wounds he received in Orangeburg just before 3 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The incident occurred in the yard of an unoccupied home on Perwalt Court.
A neighbor called 911 after he heard two gunshots ring out and a vehicle speed away.
When he looked out his door, he saw the teen in the nearby yard screaming for help and saying someone shot him.
The neighbor told deputies that he’d not seen any people or vehicles at the residence since the last family moved out of it about three weeks before.
The teen didn’t tell deputies why he was at the home.
He told them that he and four males arrived there in his grandfather’s dark blue Dodge Charger.
He said someone in the group shot him twice and the four males fled in the Charger in an unknown direction.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the teen to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
In other reports:
• Someone shot a home and vehicle on Cade Drive in Orangeburg around 2 a.m. Friday.
The homeowner told deputies that she and her family had been receiving threats, so they left the residence for a safer location.
She checked on her home on Friday afternoon and discovered bullet holes on the same side where her children sleep.
Deputies also noticed that bullets damaged the woman’s vehicle and carport.
Deputies collected numerous shell casings from the front yard.
A neighbor reported hearing gunfire around 2 a.m. A vehicle sped away.
• A 2010 cream-colored Jaguar XF sedan parked at a Kennerly Road residence was missing but has been found. The theft was reported Saturday.
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and called for a wrecker service out of Summerton to tow it.
The vehicle is valued at $7,000.
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2007 Honda Ridgeline parked at a Buckhead Drive property in Elloree.
The vehicle owner discovered the theft on Saturday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $300.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.