17-year-old’s body found on Whitman Street in Orangeburg

The body of a 17-year old was found on Whitman Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Whitman Street around 5:20 p.m. after receiving a call about a male in the roadway, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. A deputy checked the teen for a pulse and began chest compressions.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene to check the teen for a pulse but did not find one, according to the report.

A cousin said he received a text message from the teen around 4:58 p.m. asking him to “come get me,” according to the report.

The teen never told the cousin his location. The cousin later received a call stating his cousin had been shot.

According to the incident report, the teen was seen earlier with an unknown male subject walking in the direction of John C. Calhoun Drive and Bleakly Street. Police did not find the subject.

ODPS Captain Alfred Alexander said Monday the incident is under investigation.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the teen.

