17-year-old charged in Santee teen’s death
17-year-old charged in Santee teen's death

An Orangeburg County male has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near Santee in 2020, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This has been a lengthy and non-stop investigation to get a resolution in this case,” Ravenell said in a release. “We have made an arrest, and we are continuing the investigation to find out who else may be involved.”

Ravenell said a 17-year-old Santee male has been charged with murder after a warrant was obtained last Thursday.

The charge stems from an Oct. 5, 2020 shooting that left 14-year-old Tyler D. Benjamin dead.

Witnesses at a Tee Vee Road residence said gunfire erupted from a nearby wooded area resulting in the teen’s death.

Multiple witnesses alleged the 17-year-old was the shooter, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators said.

Ravenell said more arrests are possible.

Inv. Dujuan Council is leading the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the murder suspect.

Tyler D. Benjamin

Benjamin

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D
