14-year-old Orangeburg girl shot while sleeping

A 14-year-old Orangeburg girl is recovering from a gunshot wound she received while she was asleep early Wednesday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Four people were asleep inside of a George Street home when someone shot at the house from the roadway around 3:30 a.m.

The injured teen was asleep in her bed.

A 17-year-old girl was asleep in a chair in the living room and a man and woman were asleep in their bedroom.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and transported the injured teen to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident report states that she was shot in her left buttock. The teen’s wound is not considered life-threatening.

Deputies recovered one spent shell casing from the roadway and a nurse at RMC gave deputies the projectile they found in the teen’s clothing.

