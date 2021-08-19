14-year-old in custody after Orangeburg-Wilkinson shooting; sheriff wants teen charged as adult; students recovering

Ravenell said his Wednesday began by launching a program called Book-A-Cop.

The sheriff’s office, in partnership with Save the Children, kicked off Book-A-Cop at Bethune-Bowman Elementary School. The program provides deputies with bags of books and toys that they can deliver to children when responding to calls at homes.

After leaving Bowman, Ravenell drove through the parking lots of other schools throughout the district. One of those schools was Orangeburg-Wilkinson, he said.

About 20 minutes after Ravenell had returned to his office, the call came in about the shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

“There are things that are happening in our county with our partnerships with the schools and different things, but every time something happens like this, everybody want to point their finger at Ravenell – this is a community problem,” he said.

“This is not Ravenell’s problem, this is a community problem and until we get that concept and really take it into consideration that we need to do something before things happen and then bring in law enforcement and bring in school officials, we’re going to continue to have these problems,” he said.

“So if I seem a little ‘whatever,’ I am a little ‘whatever,’” he said.