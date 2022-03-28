14-year-old identified as I-95 crash victim

A 14-year-old Santee resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Anthony Riggins Jr., of Brim Street, died as a result of blunt-force injuries sustained in the collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Riggins died at the scene, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The collision occurred on Interstate 95 at 10:30 a.m. as a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on I-95 near Santee.

The car ran off the right side of the road and struck a sign post at mile marker 97. It then struck a tree.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries. Riggins was a front seat passenger.

During the weekend, crashes claimed 11 lives across South Carolina’s roadways. The numbers include a fatal crash in Calhoun County.

There have been 208 highway fatalities in the state so far this year. During the same time period last year, 254 people were killed on the state’s highways.

In Orangeburg County, five people have been killed in highway fatalities this year, compared to nine during the same time period last year.

Three people have died on Calhoun County’s roads so far this year, compared with two during the same timeframe last year.

One person has died on Bamberg County’s roads this year, compared to none during the same time period last year.

