14 charged for roles in Midlands violent drug trafficking ring

After a multi-year investigation consisting of controlled purchases, telephones calls, and confidential sources, the law enforcement agencies were able to execute the early morning arrests today without incident.

“The criminal complaint in this case speaks for itself,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “However, in these trying times, it is critical that the people of South Carolina know that this office and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners are here to help keep them safe and prosecute those who put that safety at risk.”

"Today’s arrests demonstrate that even in the midst of a pandemic, the FBI and its task forces will continue to find and arrest drug traffickers who work against the people of South Carolina,” said Jody Norris, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI. “I thank our federal, state, and local partners for their steadfast dedication to the communities we all protect.”

The fourteen arrested defendants have been charged in a federal criminal complaint with a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and oxycodone.

NELSON DURAN ESCOBAR, a/k/a “Macho,” 37, was attributed five kilograms or more of cocaine in the conspiracy;