13-year-old in custody after Orangeburg man shot in chest

She told the man that a male was in his back yard, so he walked onto the back porch to see if he recognized him.

He told deputies that he recognized the male who goes by the name “Man Man” and that he knows the male’s mother and stepfather.

He alleged that the male told him he wanted to buy some “weed,” which is a term for marijuana.

The man told the male that he wasn’t going to give any to him and advised him to get a job.

The man reported that it was at that point that the male pulled a gun and told the man to give him all of his stuff.

One of the females noticed what was happening and asked, “What is going on?” the report states.

That’s when, according to the man, the male shot him in the chest and fled the scene.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known.

