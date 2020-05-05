11 vehicles broken into in Orangeburg-area neighborhood

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone broke into 11 vehicles in the Andrews subdivision early Monday morning. Most of the break-ins occurred on Woodbine Drive, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.
The first call about the break-ins came in at 3:32 a.m. A Woodbine Drive man said he was leaving for work and noticed the passenger-side window was shattered on his 2009 white Nissan Altima. Someone stole keys.
At 3:53 a.m., another Woodbine Drive resident reported that someone stole a 9 mm Taurus pistol from the middle console of his vehicle. He wasn’t sure if he locked the vehicle, the report said.
Just after 4 a.m., another Woodbine Drive resident alerted deputies to the break-in of her 2013 Nissan Altima.
The woman’s front passenger window was shattered.
She told deputies that she heard some noise outside around 2:30 a.m., but she didn’t get up.
Other vehicle break-ins on Woodbine Drive were reported throughout the morning.
A woman reported that someone broke into her 2017 tan Kia Optima and stole documents, including a traffic ticket.
A man told deputies that someone shattered the rear window of his 2014 gray Lincoln MKZ, but didn’t take anything.
Another resident reported that someone shattered a window of a 2007 gray Audi A6, but didn’t take anything from the vehicle.
Then another Woodbine Drive resident reported that someone shattered the passenger side window of his 2007 tan Ford F-150, but didn’t take anything from the truck.
Other vehicle break-ins in the subdivision include:
• Fernwood Drive: A resident reported someone shattered the passenger side window of a 2006 Chrysler 300 and damaged the glove compartment handle, but took nothing of value.
• Honeysuckle Drive: A woman reported that her 2001 white Dodge Ram 1500 had a shattered passenger side window. Nothing of value was taken.
• Honeysuckle Drive: A man reported that his rear driver’s side door was ajar. Nothing was taken
• Laquinta Drive: A man reported that his 2005 gray GMC Envoy’s front driver’s side window was shattered. A touch screen radio, military-style clothing and a car speaker were stolen.
In a separate incident, a Eutawville woman reported Monday that someone stole items from her Belvidere Drive rental property.
The stolen items include a 30-inch Samsung television, a 50-inch Sceptre television, a 60-inch flatscreen RCA television, a painting and bedding items.
The items are valued at $1,850.
