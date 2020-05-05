11 vehicles broken into in Orangeburg-area neighborhood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke into 11 vehicles in the Andrews subdivision early Monday morning. Most of the break-ins occurred on Woodbine Drive, according to sheriff’s office incident reports.

The first call about the break-ins came in at 3:32 a.m. A Woodbine Drive man said he was leaving for work and noticed the passenger-side window was shattered on his 2009 white Nissan Altima. Someone stole keys.

At 3:53 a.m., another Woodbine Drive resident reported that someone stole a 9 mm Taurus pistol from the middle console of his vehicle. He wasn’t sure if he locked the vehicle, the report said.

Just after 4 a.m., another Woodbine Drive resident alerted deputies to the break-in of her 2013 Nissan Altima.

The woman’s front passenger window was shattered.

She told deputies that she heard some noise outside around 2:30 a.m., but she didn’t get up.

Other vehicle break-ins on Woodbine Drive were reported throughout the morning.

A woman reported that someone broke into her 2017 tan Kia Optima and stole documents, including a traffic ticket.