1-year-old burned; Orangeburg DPS investigating

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Police are investigating after 1-year-old was taken to the Augusta Burn Center, according to an incident report.

According to the toddler’s father, he and the mother were getting a bath ready for the little girl on Thursday night when they heard her scream, the report states.

The father claims the toddler pulled a pot off the stove and got “splashed a little on the front area.”

Orangeburg County EMS transported the toddler to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police spoke with the toddler’s mother there.

The mother allegedly told them that the toddler wanted something to drink, so she went to the bedroom to get the toddler’s cup and then walked into the kitchen.

The mother said she wasn’t aware that the toddler was in the kitchen and then heard the toddler scream when a pot of water spilled, the report states.

The mother called 911 when the baby’s skin began to peel, the report states.

The child was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for further care.

Hospital staff also contacted the child’s S.C. Department of Social Services caseworker.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 10-year-old girl was placed in another home after deputies allegedly discovered she was in a home without running water and with piles of trash bags near Norway, according to an incident report.

Deputies arrived at the home just before 2 p.m. Friday. A woman greeted them, saying that the 10-year-old was afraid to leave her bedroom because she wasn’t certain what was on the floor behind the bedroom door, the report said.

The report claims that their mother had been throwing food in front of the door and it had piled up.

A deputy managed to get the girl to come out of her room.

The girl told deputies that there wasn’t any running water in the home and the electricity only works in the bedrooms, the report states.

The girl’s grandmother gave deputies consent to search the home and denied having anything to do with the condition of the home.

Deputies claim they saw “trash bags full of trash piled up in the corner of the kitchen, in front of the sink and cabinets.”

There was moldy food in bags and containers in the refrigerator, the report states.

The woman who greeted deputies told them that she and the 10-year-old use a toddler’s training toilet, the report said. Once the toilet gets full, she dumps it in the field next to the home.

She also stated that she buys gallons of water for bathing and to clean the toilet.

The case remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• A Vance man is accused of breaking into a home and attacking a female.

Bryan Daniel Green, 20, of 226 Damascus Road, is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic violence and malicious injury to real property. He was taken into custody Friday.

Green is accused of throwing cinder blocks at the window of a Eutawville home on May 16.

He then allegedly entered the home and punched a female in the head and body, then threw her to the floor. Green and the female had previously been in a relationship.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash set Green’s bond at $11,087 cash or surety.

As of Monday afternoon, Green hadn’t posted bond.

If he’s convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

• A Neeses man has been charged in the May 8 burglary of a North Road home.

William Franklin Gray III, 22, of 149 Forest Brook Drive, Neeses, is facing one count each of conspiracy, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and first-degree burglary. He was taken into custody Friday.

Warrants accuse Gray of riding to the home with three not-yet-named co-defendants and telling them his “uncle’s house had guns in it and it would be a good way to make a lick.”

Gray allegedly stayed in the vehicle while co-defendants burglarized the home and stole at least seven firearms valued around $5,000, warrants say.

Gray remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.