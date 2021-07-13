1 shot, 1 struck in the head with tool

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Two men are undergoing treatment to wounds they received in two separate Orangeburg incidents on Saturday.
The first incident left a 50-year-old Orangeburg man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
The man told deputies he was pushing his lawnmower on Ashley Street towards Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. when an unknown silver sedan, occupied by three unknown males, approached from behind, the report states.
The man claimed one of the males, wearing a black ski mask, exited the passenger’s side, pulled out a black handgun attempted to shoot it – but it misfired.
The man said the male did not say anything before presenting the handgun.
The male then retrieved a pink handgun from the vehicle and fired it twice, one of the bullets struck the man in the upper right arm, the report states.
The vehicle then sped off down Ashley Street and turned left on Chestnut Street, the man said.
He ran to the 4-Way Stop convenience store on Magnolia Street to seek help.
In the second incident on Saturday, a 26-year-old Orangeburg man suffered a skull fracture after a male allegedly struck him in the head with a rusty 10-inch steel punch, according to an incident report.
The incident occurred at Kelvin’s Auto Tires, located at 880 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg just after 10 p.m.
The injured man’s father called law enforcement after he walked outside and saw him on the ground and bleeding from his head.
The injured man told deputies he was talking to his girlfriend and doesn’t remember what happened after that, the report states.
Deputies reviewed the business’s surveillance video and saw another male, wearing a white tank top, standing behind the injured man who was kneeled down talking with a female beside a vehicle.
The report alleges that the male struck the injured man in the head with a blunt object multiple times, before the male and the female drove away.
The male allegedly put an object in the back of a truck on the property, the report states.
Deputies then located a rusty 10-inch steel punch, which had blood on the end of it, in the back of the truck, the report alleges.
One of the injured man’s relatives drove him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment for a fractured skull.
Both cases remain under investigation
In other reports:
- Someone shot a Beulah Street home in Orangeburg on Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m., according to an incident report.
There were three juveniles in the residence at the time. No one was injured when gunshots rang out.
The mother of one of the juveniles called law enforcement after her child called to report that someone “had shot the house up,” the report states.
The report states the juveniles were asleep inside of the house when the shooting began.
Deputies discovered a bullet hole in the side door, where the projectile passed through the living room area, into an interior wall and then damaged an air fryer.
Two other bullets struck the living room window.
The case remains under review by the criminal investigation unit.
- Someone burglarized the 4-Way Stop, located at 2212 Magnolia Street, in Orangeburg around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to an incident report.
A man said when he reported to work at 6 a.m., he noticed that someone tossed a large cement block through the front door, entered the business and stole 11 cartons of Newport 100 cigarettes.
As he waited for deputies to arrive, he reviewed the surveillance footage and saw that an unknown man wearing a plastic bag on his head allegedly tossed the cement block through the front door.
Once in the store, the unknown man allegedly grabbed multiple packs of cigarettes and put them in a black plastic bag before leaving.
The estimated value of the stolen cigarettes is $814.
- Someone stole the following items from a Hi Cotton Lane property in Springfield: a window air conditioning unit, a Browning A-bolt rifle with an attached Kahles scope and a 2011 Polaris UTV with an attached utility trailer. The theft was discovered and reported on Sunday.
The items are valued at $12,300.
