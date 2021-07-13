1 shot, 1 struck in the head with tool

There were three juveniles in the residence at the time. No one was injured when gunshots rang out.

The mother of one of the juveniles called law enforcement after her child called to report that someone “had shot the house up,” the report states.

The report states the juveniles were asleep inside of the house when the shooting began.

Deputies discovered a bullet hole in the side door, where the projectile passed through the living room area, into an interior wall and then damaged an air fryer.

Two other bullets struck the living room window.

The case remains under review by the criminal investigation unit.

Someone burglarized the 4-Way Stop, located at 2212 Magnolia Street, in Orangeburg around 1 a.m. on Monday, according to an incident report.

A man said when he reported to work at 6 a.m., he noticed that someone tossed a large cement block through the front door, entered the business and stole 11 cartons of Newport 100 cigarettes.

As he waited for deputies to arrive, he reviewed the surveillance footage and saw that an unknown man wearing a plastic bag on his head allegedly tossed the cement block through the front door.