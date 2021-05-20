 Skip to main content
1 killed in I-95 collision near Santee
breaking editor's pick

SCHP logo

The driver of a pickup truck died on Thursday night near Santee during a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 95, said S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.

The collision occurred at 7:38 p.m. near mile marker 94.

Jones said the southbound 2008 Dodge Ram went off into the median, striking the guardrail, overturning several times and ejecting the driver. No other occupants were in the truck.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

