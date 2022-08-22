1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg shooting

A 27-year-old Irmo woman was shot and killed and three other people were injured late Sunday night outside of a Buckley Street residence.

Safiya Daniels, of Ballentine Crossing Lane, was pronounced dead at the Regional Medical Center. An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

A concerned citizen reported several people were shot at 519 Buckley Street at 10:45 p.m.

When Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrived, they found “copious amounts of young people screaming,” according to an incident report.

A 23-year-old Georgia man and a 21-year-old Orangeburg woman were on the ground near a black Honda Accord about a foot apart from each other.

The 21-year-old woman had a gunshot wound and the 23-year-old man didn’t appear to have a gunshot wound, but was unresponsive, the report states.

Officers were then called to Daniels, who was unconscious in the driveway of the residence.

A 23-year-old man, who was at the scene, was already at the Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his arm, the report states.

Officers located several shell casings on Buckley Street, which extends from Magnolia Street toward Goff Avenue.

There were several bloodstains and “burnt tire tracks” in the road near the end of Buckley Street.

Orangeburg County EMS and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office attempted to secure the scene, but “several individuals became combative with officers and EMS personnel,” the report states.

Once the scene was secured, EMS took Daniels, the 23-year-old Georgia man and 21-year-old Orangeburg woman to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers attempted to speak with people at the scene, “however, no one could give an account of the events that took place,” the report states.

Officers noted the rear window of a red Nissan Sentra was struck by a bullet. It had a Virginia license plate.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.