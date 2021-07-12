1 killed, 1 injured in wreck near Bowman; man facing felony charges

One person was killed, another injured and a man is facing felony charges after a collision Monday morning near Bowman.
Lee Grant Moody, 42, of Eutawville, is being charged with one count each of hit-and-run resulting in death and hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury, according to Tidwell.
The collision occurred at 7:48 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near Bethel Forest Road, Tidwell said.
Tidwell said Moody was operating a 2021 GMC U-Haul van eastbound in the westbound lane when he allegedly struck a westbound 2014 Honda Accord head-on.
There were three occupants in the Honda. A passenger died at the scene and Orangeburg County EMS transported the other passenger to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
EMS transported the driver, a 48-year-old Bowman woman, to the Regional Medical Center, Tidwell said.
All occupants in the Honda were wearing seat belts.
After the collision, Moody fled the scene on foot, Tidwell said.
Several hours later, law enforcement took Moody into custody and transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
If convicted, Moody faces up to 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.
Over the weekend, four people lost their lives during highway collisions statewide.
To date, 20 people have been killed on highways in Orangeburg County this year.
Compared to the same time period last year, 17 people were killed due to highway collisions countywide.
In Bamberg County this year, one person has been killed due to a fatal collision. Compared to the same time period last year, two people were killed in highway collisions in Bamberg County.
Five people have lost their lives in collisions in Calhoun County this year. The county didn’t have any fatal highway collisions during the same time period last year.
Moody is scheduled to appear before an Orangeburg County magistrate on Tuesday morning.
