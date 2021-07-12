1 killed, 1 injured in wreck near Bowman; man facing felony charges

One person was killed, another injured and a man is facing felony charges after a collision Monday morning near Bowman.

Lee Grant Moody, 42, of Eutawville, is being charged with one count each of hit-and-run resulting in death and hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury, according to Tidwell.

The collision occurred at 7:48 a.m. on Big Buck Boulevard near Bethel Forest Road, Tidwell said.

Tidwell said Moody was operating a 2021 GMC U-Haul van eastbound in the westbound lane when he allegedly struck a westbound 2014 Honda Accord head-on.

There were three occupants in the Honda. A passenger died at the scene and Orangeburg County EMS transported the other passenger to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.

EMS transported the driver, a 48-year-old Bowman woman, to the Regional Medical Center, Tidwell said.

All occupants in the Honda were wearing seat belts.

After the collision, Moody fled the scene on foot, Tidwell said.

Several hours later, law enforcement took Moody into custody and transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.