1 killed, 1 injured in Bowman shooting

One man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting incident in Bowman on Thursday night, according to S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Ryan Alphin.

Stephan D. Harley, 42, of Chinaberry Street, Bowman, was pronounced dead at the scene, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.

SLED is investigating the case as a homicide, Alphin said.

“SLED crime scene agents processed the crime scene to collect any potential evidence related to the shooting. SLED regional agents were requested to lead the investigation by the Bowman Police Department,” he said.

“No additional information is available from SLED at this time while our agents continue to investigate,” he added.

