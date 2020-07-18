1 injured in trooper-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A person was injured in a shooting incident involving a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday near Holly Hill, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby.

The incident took place on Jupiter Court just after 8:30 p.m.

The condition of the injured person wasn’t provided by officials.

Following the incident, multiple Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene.

Yellow tape roped off an area of the street and front yards in the 130 block of Jupiter Court.

A dark-colored vehicle was in the front yard of a home and a trooper’s vehicle was parked a few yards from it.

The dark-colored vehicle had both driver’s side doors open and some officials appeared to be processing the area near it.

A Berkeley County emergency vehicle was also seen leaving the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is expected to provide additional details on the incident.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker confirmed that deputies are assisting another agency at that location.

