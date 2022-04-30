Creator wants new app to bring people together

The tinkerer is back in the lab creating an app to strengthen the nation.

On April 19, Myron V. Anderson, app creator, gave insight into the mission of his new app and how he sees it making a difference.

“We need to get away from marching and fighting,” Anderson said. “What happens after all the rallies and marches? Nothing.”

Anderson has created an app called 1 America Stong (1AS) in hopes of bringing together people who are vastly different relative to personal choices.

Anderson said the app will expose people to ideas and opinions even if they aren't looking for them.

“Essentially it is a place for people to listen to each other,” Anderson said. The app will be a place for public speakers, athletes, influencers, etc., to express their views and hear from others with like or opposing viewpoints.

The idea of 1AS stemmed from Anderson trying to find a better way to bring change and improvement to our democracy.

“I was relentless,” Anderson said. He wanted to create something that people can hold on to.

Anderson highlighted an independent issue-based voting feature that will allow people to connect with others that share the same concern over political issues.

“If you care about climate change, infrastructure or the economy, there will be a space for you to hear what officials have to say about it,” Anderson said.

He plans to get people involved with blogs and give more people the opportunity to be heard. Anderson said not only do people need to talk about issues among their peers, they need to talk to others about it.

Anderson hopes to expand globally to “get people across the nation on site to provide different perspectives.”

Outreach is why this app will be different, Anderson said. “The app makes it more visible for people to get along with each other.”

Anderson said, “College students have the opportunity to make big steps for America and the democracy.” Because of this, college students are one of his key demographics.

“We didn’t have the means to do it. Now we do,” Anderson said.

The app is set to be released in May.

Jaliah Robinson, editor of The Panther, Claflin’s student newspaper, was recently named 2021 S.C. Collegiate Journalist of the Year for institutions with under 5,000 enrollment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0