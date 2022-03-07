‘Creative Spirits’ coming to Arts Center

“Creative Spirits: Works by Chris Bilton, Dianne MunKittrick and Lisa Gilyard-Rivers” opens at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center with an artists’ reception Wednesday, March 9.

The exhibition brings together artists representing three cultures:

• Gullah, the legacy evolved from the African diaspora

• Naturalism, celebrating the wilderness

• Still life portraiture, perhaps a tribute to the futurism thought to have been inspired by Italian painting.

The harmony in the paintings of the three artists nevertheless communicates a coherence in creativity that transcends styles, themes and cultures.

Lisa Gilyard-Rivers’ Legacy Art Gallery in Beaufort displays the vibrant colors and characters associated with Lowcountry Gullah art.

She says her new works are progressing toward the abstract, even as her themes still pay homage to close-knit communities celebrating heritage and revering history.

“My backgrounds are an expression of my desire to blend and blur colors,” she said. She finds it very rewarding because this complements the themes in her paintings.

Her “Matriarch Julia” is present and in front of a latticed background, with diamond-shaped details and jewel-like ornaments that serve to separate her from the gentle-aqua milieu associated with the Lowcountry.

It’s impossible to imagine Matriarch Julia without the delicate intricacies that seem to adorn her ensemble and protect her beauty.

Dianne MunKittrick, who lives and paints in Santee, is known for her lifelike animals and landscapes that can be depicted with such meticulous representation as to be almost photographic.

In her more recent works, she is offering more of herself.

“I strive to paint beyond the ordinary interpretation of nature and try to instill the awe and wonder that nature inspires into each piece,” she said. “I aim to capture that elusive moment that transforms an experience with nature from mundane to magical.” “Wren with Blue & Pink” reveals the wonders in MunKittrick’s natural world interpreted in brush strokes that incorporate real and utopian as if she sees them both as being one.

Chris Bilton’s “Three Musicians” love each other as much as they love their instruments. His figures harmonize in a spiritual blend of color and form that accentuate their individuality.

This invites discovery of the world of the artist, where there is as much coordination of configuration, ambience and background to appreciate as in listening to a composition of Renaissance music.

As in works by Gilyard-Rivers and MunKittrick, the background is an important part of the narrative, emphasizing the subtle tones interpreting Bilton’s subjects.

This from the artist’s studios in the very quiet town of Eutawville.

If Bilton interprets a love of humanity through form, that love may have been influenced and honed by his time in New York City and a master’s from The New York Academy of Art.

The exhibition continues until May 4, 2022.

The Arts Center is located at 649 Riverside Drive, Orangeburg. For more information call 803-536-4074 or email vglover@orangeburgarts.org.

