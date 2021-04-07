Creative Partnerships, OCtech to present two-part film series on social justice

The Orangeburg-based Center for Creative Partnerships Tuesday announced it is joining with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to present a two-part film series on social justice.

The film, "From Swastika to Jim Crow" will examine 1930s Nazi Germany when Jewish professors, who were expelled from universities in the country, came to the United States only to experience anti-Semitism at American universities.

These professors were accepted at historically Black colleges and universities in the South and ended up joining Blacks in the civil rights movement.

"I feel like this is the right time to show this film," Center for Creative Partnerships President and CEO Ellen Zisholtz told Orangeburg City Council at its Tuesday meeting. "Right now is the time -- the Black community, the Jewish community, the Latino community and the Asian community can get together and we can be a majority in this county and really make a difference for social justice for everyone."

The film will be shown via Zoom on April 26 at noon and 7 p.m. and on April 27 at noon and 7 p.m. Individuals will have to register to see the film but the showing will be free.

A registration link will be made public at a later date.