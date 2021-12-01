 Skip to main content
Create wall art at Fine Arts Center

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is located at 649 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg.

 BILL CARTER, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The Hands Of The Creator: Area residents are invited to create their own wall art in the Lusty Gallery of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center through Dec. 5. Drawing supplies and giant canvases, provided by studio and digital arts students at Claflin University, are an opportunity for members of the public to discover their hidden artists.

On Dec. 5 from 3-5 p.m., the Arts Center is serving hot beverages to anyone visiting the Lusty Gallery to try their hand at art.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

