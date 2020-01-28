Community Rural Arts Work League of Bamberg County (CRAWL) will present its first Fifth Friday Lawn Chair Leisure Series event, Soup-R-Bowl Friday.
The event will take place Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Art Park, 927 Hagood Ave., Denmark.
Community members, visitors and friends may celebrate Super Bowl weekend with CRAWL by drawing a mascot, listening to football fight songs and eating a bowl of soup. Soups are donated by Faith Action Ministries, Glyshae the Artist, Ultramacs Music Group and Jaire Henry.
Others wishing to donate may contact Dr. Yvette McDaniel at 803-290-6461 or bcsccrawl@gmail.com.
Fifth Friday Lawn Chair Leisure Series is supported by the SC Arts Commission’s Art of Community: Rural SC initiative, the National Endowment for the Arts, Bob and Cindy Hurst, Christ Episcopal Church and Denmark Technical College.
