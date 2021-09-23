CRAWL’s Muscadine Festival Sept. 25

Also scheduled is rag quilter Sharon Cooper Murray. She is recognized as a Gullah-Geechee storyteller and will serve in both capacities at this year’s festival. Basket will also serve in two capacities as she will present and workshop muscadine vine basket weaving. She is welcomed back to the community of Denmark where she taught five vine-weaving classes at Christ Episcopal Church and that allowed 30 mature citizens to successfully complete their handwoven baskets.

Fans of the muscadine grape will find educational insights. Muscadine farmers Cassandra Williams Rush and Matthew Bowman will be in attendance and will grace the stage to share their expertise. Denmark’s commercial muscadine farmer, Richard Freeman, will offer to all pointers on healthy harvesting. Clemson Extension’s Rob Last will share biological facts and growing recommendations with all.

Concurrent to the activities offered at Saltcatcher Farms will be a kayak paddling trip that will take place at 10 a.m. Led by Jerry Bell, the trip will be from Claude’s Landing to Ness Bridge Landing and will offer views of wild muscadine vines that line the banks of the Edisto River. This 3-mile trip is perfect for a beginner, and Bell promises to assist all who may wish to become first-time paddlers on festival day.