CRAWL Points of Light event

Veterans and Essential Workers will be honored on Friday, July 1, at CRAWL’s Points of Light Ceremony. The program will begin with opportunities for creative expression through, crafting led by Blackville artist, Terrance Washington. This 7 p.m. session will be followed by nutrition and wellness games led by Dr. LaShandra Morgan. At 7:45 p.m., there will be movement and line dancing to music from DJ Tru Dat. A short program to light luminaries will begin at the 8 p.m. hour and will be followed by movies shown courtesy of Faith Action Ministries.