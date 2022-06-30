 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CRAWL Points of Light event to be Friday

Veterans and essential workers will be honored on Friday, July 1, at CRAWL’s Points of Light Ceremony.

The program will begin with opportunities for creative expression through crafting led by Blackville artist Terrance Washington. This 7 p.m. session will be followed by nutrition and wellness games led by Dr. LaShandra Morgan. At 7:45 p.m., there will be movement and line dancing to music from DJ Tru Dat. A short program to light luminaries will begin at the 8 p.m. hour and will be followed by movies shown courtesy of Faith Action Ministries.

Points of Light will have free luminaries that may be lit by anyone who wishes to honor any American military vet or essential worker. The event is open to the public and free of charge. Please bring lawn chairs. All activities will take place at CRAWL’s Art Park at 927 Hagood Ave. (Highway 70) in Denmark.

Community vendors, including Ella Reed, will be on site. CRAWL, its partners and affiliates assume no liability. COVID safety suggestions will be followed.

Contact bcsccrawl@gmail.com for further information.

