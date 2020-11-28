 Skip to main content
Crash victim identified as Santee man
Crash victim identified as Santee man

The identity of the driver who was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday has been released.

He was identified as Johnny Latroy Ravenell of Santee, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

Ravenell died when a truck struck a tree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. in a field on Kevin Drive in the Santee area.

A 2005 Chevrolet truck was traveling east in a field. It reached the edge of a wooded area and hit a tree.

Ravenell, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt.

