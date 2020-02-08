Crappie anglers from several states will travel to the Santee Cooper lakes of Marion and Moultrie for a Crappie USA Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s.
Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2020 Crappie USA Classic which will feature a guaranteed payout of $125,000 in cash and prizes.
Anglers fishing the Feb. 28-29 Super Event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Crappie anglers have a right to get excited about spring crappie fishing as the bite starts early in Florida and works its way south. As crappie anglers think about fishing Marion and Moultrie, they have visions of big slab crappie. Also known as Santee Cooper, crappie can be caught in good numbers and good size all year long in this S.C. impoundment.
Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third member allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 years old. Early registration can be accomplished on the CUSA website at https://www.crappieusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling 502-384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Entry fees vary by length of tournament. All fees are posted on the website linked above. Late entries are subject to a $25 late fee.
Participating anglers must be a member of the American Crappie Association (ACA). Sign up at https://www.crappieusa.com/Membership_Information.cfm where the various levels of membership are available.
Late registration and a pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament at Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive (Highway 15), Santee.
Late sign-in begins at 5 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m. A National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing accompanies the seminar starting at 7 p.m. local time. This seminar is open to the public. Those not fishing the event are encouraged to attend this meeting and meet some of the region’s top crappie anglers.
The tournament weigh-in will be held at Santee Town Hall Gazebo, 194 Municipal Way, Santee. The weigh-in begins at 3 p.m., and all anglers are required to be in line by 4 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in.
The Town of Santee welcomes all Crappie USA anglers and their guests to the area and hopes they take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions. For more information on the area, visit the website at www.townofsantee-sc.org or call 803-854-2152.
A free Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament at Santee State Park, 251 State Park Road, Santee.
Sign up for the Kids Rodeo will be Saturday morning at 8 a.m., with fishing from 9-11 a.m. The Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing and win some prizes. An adult must accompany all participating children. The event is free to all children 12 years of age and under. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of six Crappie USA $1,000 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded annually at the CUSA Classic.
Crappie USA and their anglers have contributed $372,000.00 to the "Crappie Kids" Scholarships since 1997. CUSA is proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in the tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Crappie USA Kids Fishing Rodeos.
