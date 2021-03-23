Crappie anglers converge on Santee Cooper; St. Matthews duo third in pro division

SANTEE – Crappie anglers from several states gathered in Santee to compete on Santee Cooper.

A total of 50 boats from nine states fished the event -- 19 in the Pro Division and 31 in the Amateur Division. A total of $22,500 was handed out to the winners. The Region 2 event, held March 12-13, was presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s. In addition to the event, anglers are competing in the $50,000 points race, an opportunity to compete at the Regional Championships, and the 2021 Crappie USA Classic on Lake Hartwell in Anderson.

The weigh-in at the Santee Town Hall Gazebo demonstrated why crappie anglers like to visit Santee Cooper. Mild temperatures, sunshine and moderate winds characterized day one. Temperatures reached the low 80s both days with wind 10-15 on Friday and 5 to 10 on Saturday from the west with cloudy skies.

Darrell Van Vactor, CUSA operations manager, sent a thank you to the Town of Santee for hosting the event.