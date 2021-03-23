Crappie anglers converge on Santee Cooper; St. Matthews duo third in pro division

SANTEE – Crappie anglers from several states gathered in Santee to compete on Santee Cooper.
A total of 50 boats from nine states fished the event -- 19 in the Pro Division and 31 in the Amateur Division. A total of $22,500 was handed out to the winners. The Region 2 event, held March 12-13, was presented by Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s. In addition to the event, anglers are competing in the $50,000 points race, an opportunity to compete at the Regional Championships, and the 2021 Crappie USA Classic on Lake Hartwell in Anderson.
The weigh-in at the Santee Town Hall Gazebo demonstrated why crappie anglers like to visit Santee Cooper. Mild temperatures, sunshine and moderate winds characterized day one. Temperatures reached the low 80s both days with wind 10-15 on Friday and 5 to 10 on Saturday from the west with cloudy skies.
Darrell Van Vactor, CUSA operations manager, sent a thank you to the Town of Santee for hosting the event.
“Special thanks are also due to Zach Dailey and his staff with South Carolina Department of National Resources,” Van Vactor said. “They conducted research on the fish caught this weekend before releasing them back to the lakes. Their research will continue to improve the quality of the fishery. I wish all states placed this much importance on their crappie fishery. Santee Cooper Lakes have proved once again that they are among the nation’s best crappie lakes. We had a fantastic event with anglers from nine states. And the top, nine pro teams had weights that exceeded 25 pounds.”
When day one ended, Shaun McAbee and Shannon Suttle had 16.40 pounds to lead in the Pro Division. Their biggest crappie was 2.66 pounds and led the Big Fish category. On the amateur side, the team of Brian Stacey and Jeff Loudermilk took the day-one lead with 13.52 pounds.
Pro Division results
First place: Day one leaders Shaun McAbee and Shannon Suttle added 14.72 pounds on day two and claimed the Santee Cooper win with 31.12 pounds. McAbee from Anderson, and Suttle from Bostic, N.C. earned the first-place check for $7,000.
They added $200 for the Crappie Magnet Bonus, $300 for the Driftmaster Bonus, and $100 for the Jenko Bonus. Their 2.66-pound slab from day one held up as Second Big Fish of the tournament and added another $330 to their purse.
“The weather was great with no wind,” reported McAbee. “We fished in lower lake. I found the fish we caught while LiveScoping on Thursday. We figured that we could catch more fish and cover more water longline trolling so that's what we did.”
"We longline trolled from our 690 Ranger Fishermen,” added Suttle. “We used 16-,14-, 10-, and 8-foot ACC Crappie Stix trolling rods. In addition to the Sliders we used some local baits made by Wade Burdette. We tip some with minnows which we kept alive all week in our Xtreme Bait Tank.
McAbee and Suttle found fish in the Wonderland area. They were sitting anywhere from 3 to 10 feet deep in water that was 16 to 23 feet deep. They rigged with black/chartreuse Slider spinner heads to catch around 30 crappies for the weekend.
“The fish were in the back of the creeks,” concluded McAbee. “They were feeding on bait early in the morning then they pushed out deeper. We just found any area that hadn't been fished and the fish were willing to bite.”
Second place: The runner-up spot in the Pro Division went to Lynn Robertson from Lancaster, and Robert Jackson from Camden. They teamed up to bring 30.56 pounds to the scales in the two days of competition. They earned a check for $2,300 for second place and added $770 for Big Fish.
Robertson and Jackson fished the lower lake to find their fish. They were vertical jigging AWD white rooster-colored jigs in 11 feet of water. The team caught about 60 fish over the weekend including Big Fish or the tournament at 2.90 pounds.
Third place: Third place went to local anglers Whitey and Matthew Outlaw from St. Matthews. The father/son team brought 29.84 pounds to the scales to earn a check for $1,200.
Team Outlaw targeted Lake Moultrie. They rigged with 1/16 ounce Rockport Rattler jigheads, dressed with Charlie Brewer Pink/White plastics. They were vertical jigging in 24 feet of water. They found their fish shallow in about 2-7 feet of water. They put around 75 to 80 fish in the boat for the weekend.
Fourth place: Rounding out the money places, Nick Dowda from Batesburg, S.C., and Matthew Williams from Leesville, teamed up to bring 29.75 pounds to the scales and earn a check for $500.
Dowda and Williams rigged with Jenko jigs to catch their fish. They vertical jigged in 12 to 18 feet of water where they caught their crappies about 6 feet deep. Monkey Milk and Black/Chartreuse proved to be the best colors for them. The team caught about 50-60 Santee Cooper crappie during the two days of competition.
Amateur Division results
First place: Brian Stacey and Jeff Loudermilk held on to their day-one lead to take the Amateur Division win. Stacey, from Bostic, N.C., and Loudermilk from Morganton, N.C. brought a two-day total of 27.06 pounds to the scales to earn a check for $5,000.
“The air temp was in the mid-70s,” reported Stacey. “The water temp was between 58 to 63 degrees. We longline trolled in the lower lake. We rigged with Bobby Garland Baby Shad in blue chrome, but also used some different colored Jiffy Jigs and curly tails.”
Stacey and Loudermilk caught their fish in Lake Marion. They fished water that ranged between 7 and 15 feet deep. They reported catching about 25 fish on Friday and 30 on Saturday.
Second place
Roland Addy from Edgefield and Robert Addy from Saluda, weighed a two-day total of 24.21 pounds to earn the second-place check of $2,000. Team Addy fished the lower part of Lake Moultrie.
They were vertical jigging Big Daddy jigs in School Bus Yellow. They were catching crappies suspended at about 6 feet deep in water that ranged from 10 to 15 feet deep. The team caught about 30 fish for the weekend.
Third place: Ron Wallace and Alan Frost weighed the third-place bag. Wallace from Sandersville, Ga., and Frost from Barton, Ga., teamed up to bring 23.79 pounds to the scales and earn a check for $1,000.
Wallace and Frost chose lower lake Moultrie to longline troll. They were rigged with shad jigs in black/pumpkin to pull in shallow water. The team caught around 50 fish for the weekend.
Fourth place: Jack and Becky Hutcheson were joined by youth angler Christian McClure. The team from Hartsel, Colorado, created something to show for their long trip by bringing 23.32 pounds to the scales to earn a check for $500.
The three-person team fished Chak-Taw Creek. They chose spider rigging to catch their Santee Copper crappies. Indicating that the fish only bit in the morning hours, they caught a total of 15 for the weekend. Their best color was black/chartreuse.
Fifth place: Fifth place went to Ken Vinson from West Union, and Matt Bicknell from Spartanburg. They weighed 22.45 pounds in the two days of competition and earned a check for $300. Vinson and Bicknell fished the lower lake using Kalin Grubs. Their fish came on dark colors in 8 to 10 feet of water. The team caught 14 fish for the weekend.
Sixth place: Will Hinson and Tommy Slice finished in the money at sixth place with a two-day weight of 22.28 pounds. They earned a check for $200.