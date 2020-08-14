CPA shows compassion through her actions; Community of Character honors Cain

Melissa Cain doesn’t seek the spotlight as she helps in her community. She finds the work fulfilling and meaningful.
Whether she is delivering Thanksgiving meals, dictionaries to third-graders, or food to children who need it most, Cain does it with a heart full of love.
It is her propensity for giving and her desire to make life better for others that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor her for compassion.
It was honor that she was not looking for, but appreciated.
"I'm a behind-the-scenes person, but I was humbled and honored,” she said.
Cain operates her own Certified Public Accountant practice, Melissa B. Cain, CPA LLC, on St. Matthews Road.
She is also heavily involved in her community and is a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg–Morning, where she serves as treasurer.
Cain also works with the Orangeburg nonprofit group, Into the Mouths of Babes/The Filling Station, where she volunteers weekly to make weekend snack bags for children in the Orangeburg County School District.
“I kind of got involved years ago volunteering at Mellichamp School, when the Filling Station was starting early on and we were mentoring kids at the school. You’d go there and some of the kids couldn’t focus on their school work because they were hungry. I’m all about education and, to me, the thought of a kid sitting in class and not being able to focus and do their work because they haven’t had anything to eat is just beyond my imagination,” Cain said.
“I wasn’t raised wealthy, but we never were without food. We may not have had exactly what we wanted to eat, but it never was that you didn’t have anything to eat. Just the thought of an elementary kid not being able to have food available to take care of themselves, that just kind of got me more interested in helping at the schools and helping the kids and just trying to make their life a little better,” she said.
Cain said she would keep a stash of supplies in her trunk, “so anytime I went over there and the kids needed something, I just always had it available for them so they could have it.”
As a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg–Morning, she also delivers dictionaries to third-graders and Thanksgiving meals to the needy.
“We do a lot in the community. We actually donate a dictionary to every third-grader in Orangeburg every year. Locally, we sell turkey legs at the festivals to come up with money to purchase the dictionaries. Then we actually go into the schools and deliver the dictionaries and show the kids how to use them and look up a word.
“What was amazing about that to me was that some of the kids never had a book of their own before that they could actually write their name in and keep. They would also be excited that it was theirs and they could actually keep it,” Cain said.
She added, “Sometimes we volunteer with Edisto Habitat for Humanity. The Rotary also helps us with Into the Mouth of Babes, and then we also usually donate money to the Boys and Girls Club, the Council on Aging. All the money we raise goes back into the community in some way.”
Cain said she has enjoyed mentoring school children, something the late Don Tribble, a past executive director of the OCCOC initiative, got her involved in.
“He asked if I would become a mentor at Mellichamp. I told him no, that I didn’t have time. He refused to accept my no and told me that I would get more out of it than I put into it. He was right. The time just became available, and it was something that I enjoyed and wanted to do,” she said.
She said she became one of several individuals who were volunteering at Mellichamp Elementary School at the time.
“That’s how the snack bag program got started over there. Karen Tourville and Heather Bernardo actually started it, and were just making the bags themselves and taking them to the schools. Then I started helping them, and then some other people started helping.
“We kind of just funded it ourselves with our family and friends and asked around, and now our budget is tremendous compared to what it was. …. It’s grown, and I’m real proud of it. And it’s also sad that there’s that much need for it,” she said.
Cain has also assisted in The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, which helps raise money for those who need it most in communities nationwide – providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round.
“We ring the bell through Rotary Club for the Salvation Army every year. I enjoy that, too. That’s fun, unless it’s cold,” she said, laughing.
She said it is important to have compassion for others.
“I guess you get out of life what you put into it, and if you don’t try to do things that you enjoy, your life just kind of goes away and you work all the time. If you go through life and you don’t ever have compassion for others, I feel your life is kind of stagnant. You just go through the motions. You get up, go to work and go home and do just what you’re supposed to do, but you never know what someone else is going through that day,” she said.
Cain said compassion helps to create a better community because, “if everybody works together to be more friendly and compassionate and kind when you’re out in the public, especially now, it’ll just make for a more loving community.”
She said a lot of her compassion comes from her loving mother, Nan.
“I guess my love for children came from her. She kept her children and great-grandchildren for me and my brother’s family to go to work every day. Mom didn’t go to work and then when the kids got older, she started working at a daycare just because she had such a love for children and teaching them and reading with them and education,” Cain said.
The Orangeburg native and resident said she appreciates all the work the OCCOC initiative does to help spread good character throughout the community.
“They do wonderful work in the schools. I don’t know that the community really knows the effort that that organization puts into the school district, the time that they spend and the effort that they make for these children to understand those character traits and what a good citizen should be,” she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
