CPA shows compassion through her actions; Community of Character honors Cain

“I wasn’t raised wealthy, but we never were without food. We may not have had exactly what we wanted to eat, but it never was that you didn’t have anything to eat. Just the thought of an elementary kid not being able to have food available to take care of themselves, that just kind of got me more interested in helping at the schools and helping the kids and just trying to make their life a little better,” she said.

Cain said she would keep a stash of supplies in her trunk, “so anytime I went over there and the kids needed something, I just always had it available for them so they could have it.”

As a member of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg–Morning, she also delivers dictionaries to third-graders and Thanksgiving meals to the needy.

“We do a lot in the community. We actually donate a dictionary to every third-grader in Orangeburg every year. Locally, we sell turkey legs at the festivals to come up with money to purchase the dictionaries. Then we actually go into the schools and deliver the dictionaries and show the kids how to use them and look up a word.

“What was amazing about that to me was that some of the kids never had a book of their own before that they could actually write their name in and keep. They would also be excited that it was theirs and they could actually keep it,” Cain said.