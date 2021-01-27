COVID keeping patients from RMC; hospital plans ways to improve financial situation

The Regional Medical Center continues to see fewer patients than it planned for because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“The community is still hesitant to keep up the activities and medical treatment they had in the past,” RMC Interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch told RMC trustees on Tuesday.
Langosch says there are hopes that volumes will increase as the virus is contained and vaccines become more readily available.
In the interim, Langosch said the hospital saw a net loss of $1.6 million in December. Much of it stemmed from severance payouts and increased paid time off for employees.
The hospital has seen a net loss of $5.2 million so far this fiscal year. The hospital’s fiscal year begins in October.
According to the hospital's financial report, staffing costs continue to be above budget by about $916,000. COVID-related supply expenses were about $221,000 above budget for the month of December.
Langosch said the hospital has seen an improvement in operating margins over the past three months.
“Through the board's direction and RMC management, the initiatives we have put in place look like they are making a difference maybe as much as half a million a month," he said.
Some of the things the hospital is looking at to improve its financial situation include:
• Renegotiating contracts
• Engaging with group purchasing organizations to reduce supply expenses
• Engaging with medical device vendors for reduced pricing
• Reassessing service offerings for efficiencies
• Tracking productivity
• Developing a recruitment and retention committee
• Looking at contract pricing with pharmaceutical companies
• Reducing clinical variation
RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said, “with all that is said, it still appears our trajectory is in the right direction.”
“The processes and the procedures that are in place – they are working,” Richburg said.
Langosch confirmed that RMC is not alone in its financial challenges.
Hospitals around the country are facing fiscal challenges due to the coronavirus, according to a report by RMC financial consultant Kaufmann Hall.
Despite the challenges, Langosch said the Kaufmann report shows that “the Regional Medical Center has weathered the storm as well if not better than some others.”
In other matters, Morrison Healthcare presented $30,000 to the Regional Medical Center Foundation to help offset costs associated with the hospital's fundraising efforts.
Morrison is under contract to provide nutrition and food services to RMC and has promised to invest $30,000 into the hospital's foundation every year for the next five years. The $30,000 check was the first presented to the foundation.
The RMC Foundation is the philanthropic umbrella for the Regional Medical Center and funds hospital operations, clinical services and community programs.
In other business:
• Trustees adopted 2021 strategic initiatives aimed to provide a balanced set of objectives for the senior leadership team and medical staff.
• Trustees approved a physician needs assessment that will provide a roadmap for additional recruitment and retention efforts to make sure the area has the medical specialties that it needs.
• Board members were introduced to Sharon Blackwood, the hospital's new chief compliance officer.
Blackwood joins RMC after working as an independent consultant since 2017. Blackwood also served as chief compliance officer at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter and served as regional compliance director for Quest Diagnostics.
She earned an MBA with concentrations in finance and health care administration from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology with clinicals in medical technology from Auburn University.
• Trustees were informed by board attorney Laura Evans that all board members had turned in their conflict of interest attestations. She said there was only one conflict of interest noted and that involved a former board member.
• Trustees entered into closed session to receive the president's report dealing with personnel and contractual matters; receive a report on the ongoing CEO search; receive a report on quality care oversight; receive a strategic planning report; discuss doctor contracts and a doctor group space plan and receive a revenue cycle update and performance improvement summary.
• Trustees also received a report from the Edisto Regional Health Services and Management Oversight committees, as well as receiving a certificate of need update.
