COVID keeping patients from RMC; hospital plans ways to improve financial situation

The Regional Medical Center continues to see fewer patients than it planned for because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The community is still hesitant to keep up the activities and medical treatment they had in the past,” RMC Interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch told RMC trustees on Tuesday.

Langosch says there are hopes that volumes will increase as the virus is contained and vaccines become more readily available.

In the interim, Langosch said the hospital saw a net loss of $1.6 million in December. Much of it stemmed from severance payouts and increased paid time off for employees.

The hospital has seen a net loss of $5.2 million so far this fiscal year. The hospital’s fiscal year begins in October.

According to the hospital's financial report, staffing costs continue to be above budget by about $916,000. COVID-related supply expenses were about $221,000 above budget for the month of December.

Langosch said the hospital has seen an improvement in operating margins over the past three months.