COVID filling Regional Medical Center beds; virus surge leads to visitation limits, surgery changes

DHEC reported that four RMC patients were on ventilators, leaving 17 available. Two of the 48 COVID patients were on ventilators, according to DHEC.

But Wilson says the bed occupancy numbers do not tell the whole story.

“The hospital is full, in terms of beds we can safely staff, and the ICU is also full every day,” Wilson said. “As a result, we are holding patients in the emergency department every day until a bed opens up. Again, as is the case in every other hospital in South Carolina.”

The surge in cases has prompted the hospital to implement restrictions for visitors.

Visiting hours for non-COVID patients outside of the ICU will be cut to 9 a.m. to noon. One visitor per patient per day will be allowed.

No visitors are allowed for any COVID patient or any patients in the ICU.

These visitation rules are in place for all patients including those who are dying, according to the hospital.

Surgeons will examine their scheduled surgeries and advise patients if elective cases need to be deferred.

Wilson said the restrictions are in place until COVID cases fall.

“We need our hospitalized COVID patient volume to drop back into the 20s as it was from October-December before this New Year’s surge,” Wilson said. “With the current surge and UK variant upping the numbers, we would return to normal visitation only when the current surge abates and the COVID volume drops enough so we can begin routine elective surgeries and procedures again.”

