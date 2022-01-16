COVID delays selecting MLK monument honorees

Orangeburg County is preparing to recognize people in the county who have made contributions in areas including government and first response, but the plan to have the honorees selected and awarded by Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been derailed by COVID.

The county asked the public to nominate individuals who have proven influential in areas including justice, community, education and law enforcement. Winning entrants would then be highlighted on the wall of the MLK monument at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

“We’re in the process of assembling the committee to review the applications. Once we do that, the committee will review the applications and then submit those to council for approval,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

He said the selection committee consists of himself, a cross section of county officials and individuals from the public. The deadline for applications was Dec. 31.

“They will be people that have made contributions to Orangeburg County under the specific disciplines in which they were nominated,” he said.

Young said the county had hoped to have the selection and awarding of the honorees complete by MLK Day on Jan. 17, but that plan did not work out.

“It’ll probably be a couple of weeks because of the setbacks with COVID, myself being quarantined and other folks that are on the committee who are out. We had hoped to have it done by Martin Luther King Day, but that’s not going to happen. So it’ll be sometime hopefully by February,” Young said.

The administrator said the project is a worthy one that honors individuals’ contributions made in the spirit of service exhibited by King.

“There’s a lot of people who did a lot of things that never hit the newspaper, or never were seen, but were critical to the whole aspect of their community. We felt like this would be a way to recognize contributions to Orangeburg County as a whole,” Young said, noting that it was these type of individuals who would be recognized on the wall of the MLK monument.

When Young proposed the idea of honoring community members to Orangeburg County Council, it was accepted.

“I discussed it with Councilman (Willie B.) Owens. He presented it to the rest of the council and they agreed to allow us to do it. He was the major push behind doing the Martin Luther King monument. So council allowed us to do that project,” Young said.

“A lot of times we recognize the people in Orangeburg County that do big things, but there are individuals in the communities that are stalwarts that really make a community,’” he said.

The MLK monument was unveiled in May 2018. It features a bronze statue of King speaking at a podium, along with a fountain and a marker referencing King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

