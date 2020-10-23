COVID closes traffic court; county shuts down Ellis Avenue facility after positive tests

Orangeburg County’s Central Regional Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court on Ellis Avenue will be closed early next week after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Court will be closed Monday through Wednesday. The county plans to reopen the office on Thursday.
“We’re erring on the side of caution,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said Friday.
“This is not uncommon. This has been going on throughout the state,” he said.
The decision was made after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Four others are exhibiting symptoms and are awaiting test results.
The affected employees work in an area closed to the public, Young said.
The building will be given a deep cleaning on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Young said the county has put extensive protocols in place to keep its 700 employees safe.
At the magistrate’s office, that has included screening employees and members of the public with temperature checks and requiring people to wear masks.
In addition, air ionizers have been installed to purify the air. More are being installed in other county buildings.
In addition, the magistrate’s court is cleaned multiple times a day.
“We have been open and honest about where we stand on COVID. County Council has allowed me to do everything we need to keep the public and employees safe,” Young said.
Young also noted Orangeburg County Council is likely to consider renewing Orangeburg County’s mask ordinance.
The Eastern Region Magistrate Court at 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, will remain open while the Orangeburg office is closed.
Bond hearings will be reduced to once a day at 9 a.m. Agencies needing warrants can obtain them during the bond hearing hours or at the Eastern Region Magistrate Court.
People will cases scheduled for the days court is closed will be notified by mail and telephone of the new court date.
Individuals who want to file cases may still do so at the Eastern Region Magistrate Court or can call the office at 803-496-9533 where a magistrate judge will be available during normal business hours.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.