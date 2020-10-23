COVID closes traffic court; county shuts down Ellis Avenue facility after positive tests

Orangeburg County’s Central Regional Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court on Ellis Avenue will be closed early next week after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Court will be closed Monday through Wednesday. The county plans to reopen the office on Thursday.

“We’re erring on the side of caution,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said Friday.

“This is not uncommon. This has been going on throughout the state,” he said.

The decision was made after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Four others are exhibiting symptoms and are awaiting test results.

The affected employees work in an area closed to the public, Young said.

The building will be given a deep cleaning on Monday.

Young said the county has put extensive protocols in place to keep its 700 employees safe.

At the magistrate’s office, that has included screening employees and members of the public with temperature checks and requiring people to wear masks.

In addition, air ionizers have been installed to purify the air. More are being installed in other county buildings.