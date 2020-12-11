COVID causes school changes; Calhoun Academy, Bamberg District 2 announce plans

Local schools are adjusting their learning models because of the coronavirus.

Calhoun Academy announced Friday it is moving to a blended learning model where students will not receive instruction in a classroom setting.

"With the rise of COVID-19 cases in our community and our close connection with our community, the board of directors felt for the safety of our students and faculty it would be in our best interest to move to e-learning the last week of school," Calhoun Academy Headmaster Becky Haigler said.

Calhoun Academy plans to return to in-person instruction after the Christmas and New Year holiday. Staff returns Jan. 4 and students return Jan. 5.

Haigler said Calhoun Academy is using a blended learning model. Fourth-graders through seniors are using Chromebooks and iPads and kindergarteners through third-graders received packets to complete at home.

The transition is effective immediately. The school has been conducting in-person, traditional classroom instruction the entire school year.

Bamberg School District 2 will also transition to all virtual instruction for the week of Dec. 14-18.